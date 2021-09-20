"His body language and performance today, oh my goodness" - Roy Keane blasts Premier League superstar

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has come under criticism from Roy Keane after their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The former Manchester United midfielder was quite vocal about Tottenham's performance against Chelsea. He felt the North London side lacked desire.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane said:

"I have no problem with Tottenham being short of quality. Even Kane’s body language today, his performance today. Kane, oh my goodness. I’m pretty angry watching Spurs there. You talk about football, the second goal, the difference between desire and wanting to win a football match, we've seen that."

Kane had a game to forget against Chelsea. The England skipper was non-existent in attack, which saw him get criticized for his performance. The 28-year-old forward is yet to score in the Premier League this season. The striker is a shadow of his former self after seeing a move to Manchester City collapse this summer.

The 50-year-old believes Nuno Espirito Santo's side failed at the basics in their failure to stop Chelsea, and that it led to their second straight Premier League defeat this season. He said:

"Tottenham players not doing the basics, I’m talking about closing someone down, putting your body on the line, that comes from within. We can criticize maybe the coach and a lot of other stuff but get to the ball, stop the shot, put your body on the line."

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bright start to the new Premier League season by winning their first three matches. However, consecutive 3-0 defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Chelsea have derailed their campaign.

Spurs now find themselves seventh in the table. Their next Premier League game is against rivals Arsenal in the North London Derby.

The Premier League title race looks closer than ever

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all made tremendous starts to their respective Premier League campaigns. All three have picked up 13 points from their opening five games and each looks like a complete package in terms of attack and defense.

Also Read

Defending champions Manchester City have had a relatively slow start to their Premier League season, picking up 10 points so far. However, one can expect them to be in the running for the title towards the end of the season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Liverpool and Chelsea are matching each other this season 😳



Week 1:

Liverpool win 3-0

Chelsea win 3-0



Week 2:

Liverpool win 2-0

Chelsea win 2-0



Week 3:

Liverpool draw 1-1

Chelsea draw 1-1



Week 4:

Liverpool win 3-0

Chelsea win 3-0



Week 5:

Liverpool win 3-0

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee