Premier League set to drop TV blackout rule for Manchester City vs Leeds clash after fixture reschedule

The Premier League is set to drop its blackout rule for Manchester City's clash against Leeds United on 6 May.

The Cityzens were supposed to take on Leeds on 7 May, on a Sunday. However, the clash has been brought forward a day, keeping in mind City's first leg UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on May 9.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK. According to the blackout rule, matches between 2:45 pm (GMT) and 5:15 pm are not broadcasted. However, Manchester City's game will be shown on TV.

The Premier League issued a statement on the matter, that read (via The Independent):

“The match will remain live on Sky Sports in the UK, subject to further consultation with relevant stakeholders.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fired warning about winning the treble

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are in contention to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. To add to that, Arsenal dropped points for the third game in a row as they were held to a 3-3 draw against Southampton at the Emirates in their latest Premier League match.

The Gunners' results have given Guardiola's side the chance to find themselves in a favorable position to win the Premier League. Guardiola, however, sounded cautious as he told the media (via GOAL):

"I’ll talk to you about it after we have won the FA Cup and Premier League. Before the final of the Champions League, we will start to talk of the treble. Look how far away it is. We are far, far away. How many times in this amazing country have trebles been done? How many years? How many teams? It is one. Once. Our neighbours did it in how many centuries? The best thing is to focus on if we have enough legs for tomorrow to compete against Sheffield United. Am I excited about the treble? Not at all.”

The Cityzens will play Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals later tonight. They enter the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Poll : 0 votes