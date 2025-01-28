Premier League side eye move for Joao Felix as Chelsea open doors for exit this month - Reports 

According to talkSPORT, Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Chelsea forward Joao Felix. The Portuguese international re-joined the Blues last summer for a reported £43 million but has struggled to get regular playing time.

Despite his ability to function as a second striker, a left winger, and a false nine, manager Enzo Maresca has sparingly utilized Felix. The former Atletico Madrid star has been involved in 20 games across competitions this season, garnering 947 minutes. He has contributed seven goals and two assists.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Aston Villa is one of several clubs interested in signing Felix before the transfer window slams shut on February 3. The report adds that Chelsea are open to a loan deal for the 25-year-old.

However, Felix's potential transfer to Unai Emery's side could be hampered by Aston Villa's interest in defender Axel Disasi. The Frenchman has reportedly agreed to terms with Villa, and the club would only be able to rope in one of the Chelsea stars for the remainder of the season.

Aston Villa are looking to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. They have already roped in Donny Malen and Andres Garcia from Borussia Dortmund and Levante respectively this January.

With Chelsea yet to make any additions to their attacking department in the winter transfer market, they could be skeptical about letting Joao Felix leave. Maresca's side is without Mykhailo Mudryk who is ineligible to play amid an investigation for doping. Christopher Nkuknku has also been linked with a move away from the club this month, thus the Blues could be undermanned in attack.

Napoli resume talk with Manchester United for player linked with Chelsea

Napoli have intensified their pursuit of Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho as they have resumed discussion with the club over the Argentine star who has also been linked with Chelsea.

The Blues have reportedly inquired about the 20-year-old winger but have yet to make an official bid. As per Sky Sports, Napoli are keen on Garnacho and wants to reach a principle agreement with the player and his agents while pushing for the Red Devils to reduce their asking price.

United had reportedly rejected an earlier bid of £50 million from the Serie A side, and are looking for around 60 million before they can part ways with Garnacho.

