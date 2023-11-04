Premier League side ready to sell Mohamed Salah replacement to Liverpool for £70 million - Reports

Brighton are reportedly willing to let go of Liverpool target Kaoru Mitoma, a player who is seen as Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah's replacement at Anfield.

Although the Reds saw off threats from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who offered €150 million this summer for Salah, it is believed that the club will return with their offer in January. Amid these circumstances, Jurgen Klopp and Co. are lining up potential replacements for the 31-year-old winger.

Among these names is Mitoma's, who recently signed a new deal with Brighton, seeing him remain with the Seagulls till 2027. However, Football Insider claimed in early October that the Japan international's current side would let go of the player even if he signed a new deal.

As per the aforementioned report, Brighton would be willing to sell Mitoma to Liverpool should an offer of £70 million come their way.

This season, the 26-year-old attacker has completed 14 appearances across all competitions, bagging three goals and four assists. It was Mitoma's 2022/23 season that caught the eye of several Premier League clubs when he managed 10 goals and eight assists.

The Reds are not the only side to have shown an interest in the forward. As per Football Insider, Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea will provide competition to the Merseysiders as they attempt to sign the player too.

If Mitoma completed a move to Anfield, he would need to perform exceedingly well to match Salah's numbers. The latter has registered 196 goals and 83 assists from 319 appearances since joining his club from Roma in 2017 for £34.3 million.

Former Liverpool star Ronny Rosenthal believes Mohamed Salah will move to Saudi Arabia

Former Liverpool star Ronny Rosenthal believes that Mohamed Salah's departure to Saudi Arabia is only a matter of time, with the Egyptian's current contract set to expire in 2025.

Al-Ittihad, who are reported to come back in for Salah in 2024, are said to be lining up a fresh offer for the former Chelsea attacker. Addressing the player's move, Rosenthal told TeamTalk:

"I expect Mo will go to Saudi and I believe it makes sense to sell when a big offer comes in, with just under two years remaining on his contract at the age of 31."

Despite rumors of Salah's exit persisting, he continues to be an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's side. This season, he has scored eight goals and assisted four from 10 appearances in the Premier League.