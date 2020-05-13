Premier League star Daniel James opens up on teammates during lockdown

Daniel James in Premier League action for Manchester United

Manchester United star Daniel James opens up on a number of different teammates in a hilarious new video posted on the club's official YouTube channel. The Premier League speedster has settled in well into life at his new club and has had a respectable season so far.

James was asked several different questions about his teammates in the video beginning with which player he misses the most during this period of lockdown. The Premier League winger began, saying,

"I think I'll go with Scott (McTominay) cause I've seen his cooking and it looks pretty good to be fair. I wanted to share a house with someone who's a good cook so yeah I'll go with him."

Life in isolation for Premier League stars

James revealed that McTominay is the best cook out of his United teammates

There hasn't been a Premier League game played since the second week of March and the EPL stars have all been asked to isolate themselves at home as training is still yet to begin for several clubs. When asked how the Manchester United players are dealing with the lockdown and how it's been not being able to see them for so long, James continued,

"Yeah it's been strange, I've seen them literally every day this year. But we've got our little group chats going on. We have group sessions like we had this morning, lots of injury prevention stuff and even little competitions like the best 5K time."

The Premier League newcomer laughed about how he's far behind his teammates and when asked who's at the top of those standings, he revealed that McTominay and Jesse Lingard are the usual winners.

As for the biggest prankster among the lot, without hesitating even for a moment, James instantly replied saying it has to be Luke Shaw. The EPL forward then recalled an incident during their UEFA Europa League away fixture during which Shaw pranked James by messing up his room and filmed the winger's reaction as well.

James picked Shaw for the best isolation beard as well, going on to reveal that the Englishman shaved all his hair off and now has a full beard to go with his new look.

As for the best DJ in the group, James pointed to the Premier League's most expensive signing till date, Paul Pogba. He said,

"In the dressing room it's most Paul (Pogba) on the tunes. He likes a bit of everything."

David de Gea has the worst taste in music according to Daniel James

When asked about the worst DJ, the former Swansea man reacted instantly saying "David, easily, David is the worst," referring to David de Gea.

"Heavy metal is what he listens to and it's completely the opposite, in the dressing room he changes it to a heavy metal song and you can't hear a word, just crashing and banging. But the next song will be I Will Always Love You (by Whitney Houston) will come on, completely opposite. That's his kind of thing, doesn't like anything in between. He hates the music we play in the dressing room."

For the final question — the best player — James remarked that it would be difficult to pick a player or two. However, he spoke highly of Juan Mata, one of the best Spaniards to have played in the Premier League. He also mentioned Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

"I think because of such an idol he was growing up, I'd have to say Juan (Mata). He's an amazing player and such a nice guy."