Premier League star hints he could stay at current club despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea

Harry Kane has hinted that he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the English striker, who finished with 30 league goals this season.

Tottenham are desperate to keep hold of Kane, who has just 12 months remaining in his contract. Spurs are working to get the striker to sign a new deal, but he is keeping his options open ahead of the summer window.

Speaking to BT Sport after Tottenham's final match of the season, Kane hinted that he wanted to remain at the club and help them get back. He said:

"It is part and parcel of being a footballer [speculation about him leaving] especially when you are at the top of your game. I have focused on this season and helping the team as much as possible. I am just looking forward to a nice break and some games with England.

"It has been a disappointing season. We can't let this win dust over that. A lot to work on. We have had to show fight in some moments. A club this size should not be finishing eighth and we need to go away enjoy a break and look how we can improve."

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen to bolster their attack and see Kane as the perfect fit. However, both sides will need to shell out at least £100 million before Spurs even consider the possibility of a sale, as per The Telegraph.

Harry Kane told to leave Tottenham amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest by Jamie Redknapp

Harry Kane has been urged by Jamie Redknapp to leave Tottenham in the summer. The pundit claims the striker deserves better and should be making the most of interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

"Tottenham are like a social experiment of how far you can push your fans before they completely lose it. They need to do something, no one wants to lose Harry Kane, he has been incredible but deserves better.”

Kane was close to joining Manchester City in 2021, but the two clubs could not agree on a fee. Manchester United have been trying to sign the striker for some time, while Chelsea could have the edge with the Englishman's former manager, Mauricio Pocehttino, taking over at Stamford Bridge.

