Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk set to miss UEFA Euro 2020

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has ruled himself out of this summer's European Championships.

The 29-year-old has not played since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) following a challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a 2-2 Premier League draw back in October. He had a successful knee operation is yet to return for club or country.

"With everything that is going on, I feel, physically, it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season," Virgil van Dijk told the official Liverpool website.

Virgil van Dijk in conversation with the club doctor.

Virgil van Dijk aiming to return for Liverpool ahead of next season

Virgil van Dijk mentioned that the decision he has made is the right one in the grand scheme of things. He is now aiming to return for the pre-season with Liverpool before the 2021-22 Premier League campaign gets underway.

Euro 2020 will be held between June 11 and July 11, having been moved from the summer of 2020 as football games were suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Van Dijk's chances of being completely fit for the Euros were slim, his absence is certainly going to be felt on and off the pitch. This means that current vice-captain and Liverpool team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum may receive the armband to lead The Flying Dutchmen in the Euros.

Georginio Wijnaldum

With Virgil van Dijk ruled out and Daley Blind currently injured, there is a lot of pressure on the Netherlands team as they are stretched for defensive options.

Manager Frank de Boer and the coaching staff will have to cope with the current injury situation. They will also have to formulate a strong plan if the Oranje are to have a realistic chance of mounting a challenge in the 2020 Euros.