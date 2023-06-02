Premier League star provides definitive response when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Wolverhampton Wanderers' South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-Chan picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the better player than Lionel Messi. Hwang faced Ronaldo's Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages and scored the winner.

He was recently asked to pick between two of the greatest footballers of the modern era. Hwang didn't mince his words as he provided a swift response, saying:

"I choose Ronaldo."

Chang's rave about Ronaldo didn't end there. The Wolves star further said (via @CristianoXtra_ on Twitter):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a very skilled player, he scores a lot in important games. A champion, a champion for Portugal. He is a legend for many professional and young players. He showed us many things. I respect him very much."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently reflected on his first season at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo had a mixed first half a season with Al-Nassr. He has scored 14 goals and has provided three assists since making his debut for the club in January after joining as a free agent.

However, Al-Nassr failed to win a trophy despite the Portuguese producing the goods in front of the goal. Speaking about his first few months in Riyadh, Ronaldo recently told the Saudi Pro League's official media:

"My expectation was a little bit different. To be honest. I expected to win something this year. But not always the way things go the way we want. Sometimes we need patience consistency and persistence to achieve things."

He further added:

"We improved a lot. Let’s say this last five six months, the team improve a lot. Even the league, all the teams improve and my team as well. It takes time sometimes. But, if you believe it's your goal, I think everything is possible. I expected to win something this year but we didn't. But, next year I am really positive and confident that things will change and we'll do in a better way. So, let’s believe on that and work on that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence has lifted the Saudi Pro League's standards as opponents are now keener to perform well whenever they face Al-Nassr. Whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can lead his team to silverware next season remains to be seen.

