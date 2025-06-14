Premier League star wanted by Chelsea would ‘fit perfectly’ at Liverpool but he wants to live in London, claims club teammate

Chelsea target Joao Pedro wants to live in London, according to Brighton & Hove teammate Igor Julio. The Blues have already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this summer to strengthen their attack.

Ad

However, it is believed that the London giants are planning to add another No. 9 to their roster before the new season. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have their eyes on Pedro.

The 23-year-old registered 10 goals and seven assists from 30 games across competitions for the Seagulls in the 2024/25 campaign. His efforts have apparently turned heads at multiple clubs in the Premier League this summer.

Speaking to Trivela, Julio added that his countryman would be a good fit at Liverpool.

Ad

Trending

“I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win," said Julio.

Ad

He continued:

“I would go to Liverpool and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It’s because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”

Ad

Pedro is under contract at the Amex until 2028, and is likely to cost £60m.

Are Chelsea eyeing Nick Woltemade?

Nick Woltemade

Chelsea have set their sights on VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals from 33 games across competitions for the German club in the 2024/25 campaign.

Ad

Woltemade scored five goals in five games in DFB Pokal, helping his team go all the way. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk added that the Blues have already reached out to the player's camp to discuss a deal.

“Chelsea FC have submitted enquiries to Nick Woltemade’s management team. There have been talks. The Londoners have been monitoring the striker for some time. Chelsea enquired about the contract until 2028 and were informed that there is no clause for an early transfer. Atletico Madrid are also interested in the striker,” wrote Falk.

It is believed that Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the German striker this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More