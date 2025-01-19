Premier League star wants Paul Pogba to join Manchester United's rivals this month

Former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has suggested that he wants Paul Pogba to join Fulham in the ongoing January transfer window. The Frenchman is currently a free agent following the termination of his contract with Juventus.

Pogba was initially banned from football for four years after he was found guilty of doping. However, after a successful appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Pogba's ban was reduced to 18 months. He will be eligible to return to action in March 2025.

Despite the reduced ban, Juventus decided to part ways with the player last November, automatically making him a free agent. He has yet to sign for a new club but has been linked with a move to several European teams and clubs in the Middle East since then.

In a recent Instagram post, Sky Sports asked fans which players they would like their club to sign in the winter transfer market. Pereira, 29, commented under the post. He tagged Paul Pogba and added the eyes emoji, which caught the attention of fans.

Pereira and Pogba were Manchester United teammates and shared the pitch on 27 occasions for the Red Devils, recording no joint-goal participation. After several loan spells, the Brazilian left Manchester United permanently in 2022 joining Fulham. Pogba, meanwhile, returned to Juventus for a second spell during the same period.

A return to the Premier League with Fulham could be a win-win situation for Pogba and the Cottagers. Playing in the English top flight would be a good way to mark his return to football. Marco Silva's side could also benefit from the Frenchman's vast wealth of experience.

Manchester United identify Paris Saint-Germain youngster as ideal replacement for Alejandro Garnacho - Reports

According to Manchester Evening News (via PSG Talk), Manchester United has eyes on Paris-Saint Germain forward (PSG) Desire Doue. The Red Devils have identified the 19-year-old Frenchman as a possible replacement for Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford following a poor run form under new manager Ruben Amorim. Multiple top European clubs have reportedly shown interest in the Argentine youngster.

Now, as per journalist Blake Keeble, Manchester United will look to rope in Doue if they cash in on Garnacho. Keeble added that the Red Devils have been interested in the PSG youngster since last summer.

In 23 games across competitions this term, Doue has provided three goals and four assists. However, with PSG bringing in Khvicha Kvratskhelia from Napoli this January, his place in Luis Enrique's setup is under threat.

