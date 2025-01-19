Manchester United identify £46 million-rated star as Alejandro Garnacho replacement - Reports

Manchester United could move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Desire Doue as a possible replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, according to Manchester Evening News (via PSG Talk). The Argentine forward's future at Old Trafford remains unclear, with reports linking him with a potential exit.

Garnacho has appeared 13 times across competitions under Ruben Amorim, but has managed just one goal and one assist so far in those games. According to Tuttosport (via PSG Talk), the Red Devils are open to his departure in the ongoing window but are demanding at least £60m.

Multiple clubs are said to be eyeing the 20-year-old with interest. Napoli have shown the most interest, with Manchester United reportedly turning down a £46.5m offer from the Italian club.

Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, PSG, AC Milan, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are all reportedly eyeing Garnacho with interest. While a move may not materialize in the winter, the Red Devils could cash in on the Argentinean at the end of this season. Should that happen, the Premier League giants could turn to Desire Doue as an option.

In his column for the Manchester Evening News, journalist Blake Keeble stated that Manchester United wanted to sign the Frenchman last summer.

“Just last summer, Paris Saint-Germain fended off interest from a host of clubs including United to secure a deal for Rennes starlet Desire Doue, worth roughly £46 million,” wrote Keeble.

He continued:

“The Frenchman has started just five Ligue 1 fixtures this season and with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arriving to steal his place on the left wing, the teenager could be made available again.”

Doue has registered three goals and four assists from 23 games across competitions this season for PSG.

Will Manchester United offload Marcus Rashford this month?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are looking to offload Marcus Rashford this month, according to recent reports. Ruben Amorim has sidelined the Englishman, who hasn't featured in the last eight games across competitions.

The attacker expressed a desire for a new adventure last month and has been linked with an exit in January. Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are among the clubs named as potential destinations for the 27-year-old (via CaughtOffside).

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the Bundesliga club want to initiate talks with Manchester United regarding a loan deal for the remainder of the season. The Catalans' pursuit of Rashford, meanwhile, is likely to depend on Ansu Fati's future.

