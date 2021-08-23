Premier League table 2021-22: Chelsea and Liverpool on top as Manchester United drop points

Chelsea and Liverpool have climbed to the summit of the Premier League table by maintaining their winning start to the season. However, Manchester United were unable to keep up and extend their winning streak after dropping points against Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were involved in Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League and secured a 2-0 win against Burnley. Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the hosts at Anfield in the 18th minute before Sadio Mane sealed the three points in the 69th minute.

The Reds registered a convincing 3-0 win over Norwich City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. As such, they briefly went on top of the Premier League standings until Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's men were buoyed by the inspiring debut of Romelu Lukaku, who marked his return with a goal as early as the 15th minute. Chelsea, who dominated Arsenal throughout, doubled their advantage in the 35th minute through Reece James. The win propelled Chelsea to the top of the Premier League standings, adding to their opening day triumph over Crystal Palace.

Unlike Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester United were unable to extend their winning start to the season. The Red Devils were in action against Southampton on Sunday and were forced to come from behind and salvage a point. Fred ended up scoring an own goal to give the hosts the advantage, but Mason Greenwood ensured Manchester United avoided defeat with a goal in the 55th minute.

Notably, both Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur have also extended their winning starts to the Premier League campaign by defeating Watford and Wolves respectively. Manchester City also bounced back from their opening day defeat by securing an emphatic 5-0 win over Norwich City.

Aston Villa also got off the mark in the 2021-22 Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Leeds United came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Everton and Brentford played out a goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Premier League 2021-22: Points table ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool next Saturday

Premier League table (Courtesy: BBC)

The weekend's action in the Premier League will only conclude with Leicester City facing West Ham United on Monday. If the Foxes secure a win away from home, they could go level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool.

But as things stand, the Premier League table is topped by Chelsea and Liverpool, who face each other next Saturday at Anfield. As many as five teams, including Arsenal, have lost each of their two games in the Premier League season so far.

