Although the English Premier League (EPL) has been on hold for two months, Wolves captain and defender Conor Coady revealed the carefully protected measures his teammates and club staff are taking as they resumed individual training this week.

During a video interview with Sky, the 27-year-old centre-back said:

"They've [Wolves] been brilliant. It's an incredible club to be a part of, it really is. I think the communication, the talking from everybody has been massive and we've got a fantastic doctor in Matt Perry."

"He's been speaking to us week-by-week, explaining to us in terms of how things are progressing, if things are dropping back or going forward."

"There’s four players at a time on a pitch, you’ve got your coach in the middle, he’s got a mask and gloves on and explaining these 20, 30, 40 yards away from you."



Conor Coady explains how the players are staying safe after a return to Compton Park this week.



The Premier League's Project Restart plans have divided opinion among supporters and players, with many who do not believe it's safe or morally right for football to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, the UK recorded 3,446 new cases and an additional 428 coronavirus-related deaths. They are Europe's worst-affected country, though many clubs are determined to come to an eventual conclusion and play out the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Wolves, who sat sixth in the EPL at the time of March's unprecedented suspension, were five points off fourth-placed Chelsea in the Champions League places.

In addition, Nuno Espirito Santo's side faced Greek side Olympiacos in their Europa League Round of 16 clash just a day before the Premier League's plans to halt play were made official.

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United in January, they were on course to finish the Premier League season strongly - facing just one side above them in their final nine games, rivals Chelsea.

Coady happy with Premier League's handling of situation

Coady, who is Wolves' only outfield player to have featured in every EPL minute so far this season, revealed his happiness at the way the situation is being handled.

"He [Matt Perry] knows a lot more than what we do so he's in constant dialogue with us, how the Premier League want to move forward. We've been back training this week individually and it's been really good, no complaints in how it works."

"It's not normal and want to try getting back to normal as soon as possible but we have to go through these steps. The doctor, manager and staff have been fantastic with us."

He continued, revealing that all first-team players have a scheduled one-hour time slot to work as part of a group of four on each allocated training pitch.

"We go in, we've all got standard times so there's four players at a time on a pitch each and it's something where you've got your coach in the middle - he's got a mask, gloves on and is explaining what he wants from you, 20-40 yards away."

Coady, who spent nine years with Premier League leaders Liverpool as a youngster, also revealed players will be tested for COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks.

They're also not allowed in the building to minimise the risk of infection while the defender said players' temperatures are taken upon arrival at the training ground.