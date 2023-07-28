"Preparing a new attack for Rasmus Hojlund" - Fabrizio Romano makes claim as Manchester United pursue Serie A star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are set to accelerate in their pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

On his YouTube channel, the journalist stated the Red Devils are prepared to be aggressive in negotiations for the player over the weekend.

He said:

“By the end of the week, could be today/Saturday - Manchester United are preparing a new attack for Rasmus Højlund. United are very, very aggressive in this negotiation now. The final days of this week are going to be crucial.”

Romano reported earlier that United made a verbal offer of €50 million plus €10 million in add-ons for Hojlund this week but it was rejected by Atalanta. The Serie A side are believed to be holding out for closer to €70 million for the player.

As per The Athletic, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 20-year-old. With uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe at the club, Les Parisien have targeted the Denmark international. They have already lost Lionel Messi after he left the club following the expiration of his contract.

Hojlund burst onto the scene at Atalanta last season and has been marked as one of the hottest prospects in European football. He joined the team from Austrian side Sturm Graz for under €2 million in the summer of 2022. In 42 appearances across competitions for the Bergamo club, he bagged 16 goals and seven assists.

Manchester United are keen on signing a striker in this transfer window, having already completed deals for Mason Mount from Chelsea and Andre Onana from Inter Milan. They held an initial interest in Harry Kane but are now looking to strike a deal for Hojlund.

Manchester United receive boost as Atalanta complete club-record signing

Hojlund's departure from Atalanta is imminent.

Manchester United have perhaps taken one step closer to completing the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. This comes after the Serie A side reached an agreement to sign UD Almeria striker El Bilal Toure.

The Malian striker is set to join Atalanta for a club-record €30 million, with Football Italia reporting that he touched down in Italy to complete his medical. Fabrizio Romano reported that the player turned down a similar approach from Everton to join the Bergamo side.

Toure's arrival could mean that Atalanta may be convinced to sell Hojlund. Manchester United have already had an offer worth €60 million rejected for the player, but are expected to aggressively continue pursuing him.