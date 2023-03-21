"President of France next", "Gonna flop just like Zidane" - Fans provide mixed reactions as PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is announced as France captain

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been named France's captain after Hugo Lloris' retirement, and fans on Twitter are discussing about the move.

Lloris announced his retirement from international football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 29-year-old Raphael Varane also surprisingly retired from the France team following the World Cup.

There were rumors that Kylian Mbappe could become Les Bleus' next captain. Apart from the PSG superstar, senior player Antoine Griezmann was also in contention. France manager Didier Deschamps has named 24-year-old Mbappe as the captain, with Griezmann being his deputy.

Zidane, France's captain during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, was sent off for his infamous headbutt on Italian central defender Marco Materazzi.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Deschamps announced Kylian Mbappe as Les Bleus' captain:

France manager Didier Deschamps recently pointed out one leadership quality that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has

Didier Deschamps had to address the elephant in the room first, which was to announce the captain of the France national team for the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifiers.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe was one of the front runners to take up the role. Deschamps pointed out one certain leadership quality that Mbappe possesses. He said (via GOAL):

"I'm going to use these first few days with the group to discuss it with the players concerned. Obviously, Kylian is one of those players. So, you'll know a bit more the next time I see you. In other words, the day before the game, on Thursday."

He added:

"I think if he [Mbappe] has one quality, in addition to all his other qualities, it's that he's someone who is pretty good, very good at communication. So, I don't think that's a problem on that side. But, well, I can't tell you any more because I haven't decided today."

Despite his young age, Mbappe is already a well-established player for France. The PSG star has scored 36 goals in 66 international appearances. Mbappe is also the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and won the Golden Boot during the 2022 edition of the tournament.

