"Pressure would be higher there than at Chelsea" - Emmanuel Petit explains why Thomas Tuchel would struggle at Manchester United

1998 FIFA World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit feels Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would not be a good fit for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the hunt for a new permanent manager. Due to Chelsea's recent internal problems regarding the ownership of the club, Tuchel's future has been cast under doubt.

United were linked as a possible destination for the German boss. Tuchel has impressively won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 15 months at Stamford Bridge.

However, Petit feels Tuchel has weaknesses in his managerial game. He told gentingcasino.com (reported via football.london):

"His spell at Chelsea started brilliantly with winning the Champions League. I think he’s a very good manager, but sometimes, tactically, you don’t understand what he’s doing because against Brentford I didn’t understand his tactics."

The Frenchman added:

"You can see he’s having trouble with some players and it’s normal in the dressing room during the season, but when it happens [with Tuchel] it stays for weeks and months between the players. Can someone explain to me what’s going on between Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku? I don’t understand it."

Petit opined that at United, the challenge might prove to be too much for Tuchel.

"Tuchel could go to Manchester United, but when things start to get difficult, you can see that he changes. He has some difficulty handling the pressure at times. With Manchester United, the pressure would be higher there than at Chelsea."

He concluded:

"That could be an option, but I’m not really convinced by that. Manchester United need someone who can unite the dressing and I’m not sure Tuchel is a better manager to maximise and get a different mentality into that dressing room."

Manchester United might look beyond Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Although Tuchel has been linked with a move to United, the Red Devils are believed to be looking at other options. They reportedly favor a move for AFC Ajax boss Erik ten Hag or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino.

They have reportedly held advanced talks with ten Hag, their first target. Pochettino is another strong candidate who could become available this summer should PSG relieve him of his coaching duties after this season.

