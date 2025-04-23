“Pressure at Madrid is bigger than at Liverpool” - Ex-Reds star highlights why Jurgen Klopp will snub move to Real Madrid 

Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has claimed that Jurgen Klopp would reject Real Madrid if he was asked to manage them. He believes that the pressure is not something the German tactician wants after his stint at Anfield.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Babbel claimed that Klopp has found the perfect job as the head of soccer at RedBull. He believes that the former Liverpool manager will reject Real Madrid without thinking twice and said:

"I’m not sure if Klopp will return to management again. I can’t see him taking the Real Madrid job if Carlo Ancelotti goes this summer and they offered him the role. I can’t see him returning to Liverpool in a director’s role. He stopped managing because he had no energy anymore and because the pressure is so high - and the pressure at Madrid is bigger than at Liverpool. In Madrid, if you lose one or two games, you are under so much pressure. You see Ancelotti right now, he’s under massive pressure after going out of the Champions League."

"I’m not sure if Klopp would want that. He has a perfect life now, he’s enjoying it, he has a fascinating project at Red Bull, so why would he leave to take over Real Madrid? I think his position at Red Bull is the perfect position for him. You work just a little bit, you’re not on the training ground every day and you get to travel around the world. This is what he wants - to be involved in a project but not as the main man. My feeling at the moment is he’s enjoying life, he looks brilliant, he’s lost kilos, he looks really smart."

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool in the summer of 2024 after announcing his decision in January 2024. Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure at Real Madrid, as the Spanish giants are out of the UEFA Champions League and are behind Barcelona in the title race with just five matches left.

Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's agent confirms he is happy at RedBull amid Real Madrid links

Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, has confirmed that the former Liverpool manager is not thinking about Real Madrid. He was talking to Sky Deutschland and stated that the German manager is happy at RedBull and said (via TOI):

"Jurgen is very happy with his new role with Red Bull. He's shown that he can bring a club together, a group of 40, 50, 60 people, and take them with him. He adds incredible value with his experience, his human quality and his energy."

Jurgen Klopp started his work at RedBull in January this year and is overseeing their clubs like RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls, and Bragantino. As per reports, Los Blancos will part ways with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the ongoing campaign. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and Jurgen Klopp have been touted as potential replacements.

