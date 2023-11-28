"Pretty football is unlikely to win the league" - Gary Neville disagrees with Jamie Carragher over Arsenal prediction

Foorball pundit Gary Neville has disagreed with his Sky Sports colleague over Arsenal's title credentials this season. The former Manchester United and England right-back has remarked that Mikel Arteta's side are more likely to win the Premier League title this year than they were last season.

Former Liverpool defender turned TV pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that while Arsenal have improved defensively this season, they have dropped off in the attack. Carragher insisted that the Gunners' lack of goalscorers could come back to haunt them.

However, Gary Neville has disagreed with Carragher and insisted that the Gunners are more likely to win the title this season than they were last time out. He claimed that just attractive football is not enough to win trophies. Neville wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"In my opinion this team is far more likely to win the league than last years. They weren’t capable of playing below par last year and amassing these points. City were less attractive to watch last year than in previous years but won the treble. I see this with Arsenal this year in regards to the league. "

He added:

"Perfect, pretty football is unlikely to win the league unless it’s combined with a doggedness and resilience. Arsenal are better this year in these areas and the football will come in due course. They have power about them and functionality that makes them a real threat. This could all be tosh but that’s how I’m reading them right now after a third of the season."

Mikel Arteta's side currently lead the table with 30 points in 13 games. They are ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool by one and two points respectively. They have scored 27 goals so far and conceded 10 and have the best defensive record in the league.

Arsenal ready to sell key player praised by Arteta to fund 3 signings - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to cash in on Thomas Partey in the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to raise cash for new signings. As reported by The Sport Bible via ESPN, the north London giants are eyeing three key additions to their squad and Partey could be the first to depart to raise the cash.

Partey has seen his stock fall this summer with Declan Rice joining from West Ham United in a £105 million deal. The Ghana international has had just 251 minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season so far.

According to the report, Mikel Arteta is looking to secure the signatures of Douglas Luiz, Pedro Neto and Ivan Toney.