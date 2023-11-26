“Pretty influential in a good way” - Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool superstar after 1-1 Manchester City draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold's incredible impact during the 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25. The tactician said that the defender played a really good game and hailed his all-round contribution during the encounter.

Klopp continued with his experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold when Liverpool traveled to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City. The defender was deployed in his usual right-back spot but spent most of the time drifting into midfield.

The decision proved to be quite successful as the 25-year-old put in a decent shift. He helped dictate proceedings from the center as well creating chances for his teammates. He'd end up deciding the fate of the game, with his 80th-minute strike canceling Erling Haaland's opener and ensuring the spoils were shared.

Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical while speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold after the game. The Liverpool manager highlighted how influential the Englishman was both in his offensive and defensive duties, saying (via RTE):

"Trent was super influential. Not only in the goal - around the goal, in all situations he was a really important player. He played a really good game."

He added:

"We changed it, with the position. We made it more clear where he has to be in these moments. He did that really well and had still his moments with Doku where he was really strong in the one-on-one situations.

"You could see in a lot of moments how difficult it is against him, he is a really good dribbler. Trent was pretty influential in a good way."

Alexander-Arnold also won the Player of the Match award in the game despite being dribbled past a record seven times.

Jurgen Klopp getting the best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold in new Liverpool role

Trent Alexander-Arnold was heavily scrutinized last season due to his defensive deficiencies, especially in one-on-one situations. However, the defender has been getting plaudits instead this season, all thanks to Jurgen Klopp.

By giving the Englishman the freedom to drift into midfield, the tactician has given him the privilege to unleash his full offensive capabilities with fewer defensive responsibilities. This has allowed him to bring out his best and help the team with his skills.

So far this season, Alexander-Arnold has made 15 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, recording one goal and three assists to his name. Beyond the numbers, his overall contribution to the game is worthy of praise.