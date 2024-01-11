"Pretty intense" - Jurgen Klopp jokes Liverpool star needs to be driven home after giving absolutely everything against Fulham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed youngster Conor Bradley's performance in their 2-1 win over Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday, January 10. The Reds came from behind to beat the Cottagers in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash.

Bradley started the game, with Trent Alexander-Arnold out due to a knee injury. The 20-year-old's unfortunate slip helped Fulham take the lead in the 19th minute via Willian. However, apart from that, Bradley put on an excellent performance, playing the entire 90 minutes.

After the game, Klopp hailed the youngster, ruing the fact that he was out of action earlier this season due to injury. The German manager said (via Liverpool ECHO):

"I am completely happy. I was waiting for that moment that we can give him the opportunity. I was really waiting for it because when he was injured in pre-season, my opinion about him was already high. And then he was out for a pretty long time."

Klopp spoke about the intensity of Bradley's performance against Fulham and how he gave it his all, saying:

“A top boy. Today was pretty intense for him. Someone has to drive him home, hopefully, because he is sitting in the dressing room and not looking great! He gave his absolute everything and it is just so nice to see.

“It’s really cool that he could show how good he already is. And of course there is so much more to come."

He added:

“In the first goal, these things happen. If you are a defender you will always be involved in a goal somehow. It is about how quick you can get into the game again. I didn’t see any kind of reaction and I liked that a lot.”

Bradley came through Liverpool's academy and has made 10 senior appearances so far. Against Fulham, he completed 49/56 passes, won 9/21 duels, made six tackles, and made two key passes.

Liverpool gaining good momentum ahead of some big fixtures

The Reds have been in phenomenal form in the 2023-24 campaign. They topped their UEFA Europa League group and currently sit atop the Premier League. They also beat Arsenal in the FA Cup third round and have now a 2-1 advantage in the EFL Cup semi-final.

Liverpool came into the Fulham game on the back of a 2-0 win at Arsenal. They were without the likes of Mohamed Salah, Wataru Endo, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, the Merseysiders put up a dominant performance, with 67% possession and 21 attempts on goal, with seven being on target.

Liverpool will next face Bournemouth away in the Premier League on January 21 before facing Fulham away in the second leg on January 24. They will then compete in the FA Cup fourth round before facing Chelsea and Arsenal in the league.