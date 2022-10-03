"Pretty much like we did when Mourinho came in" - John Terry urges Graham Potter to use same dressing room tactics as Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has asked Graham Potter to follow in former Blues boss Jose Mourinho's footsteps.

Mourinho joined the London-based side in 2004 as a young, UEFA Champions League winning manager. He took control of the team from the get-go and became one of their greatest tacticians of all time.

Terry stated that Potter would have to do the same thing if he is to have control over the Blues' dressing room, which has some big egos. The 47-year-old was recently brought in as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked after the team's loss at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

While talking to beIN SPORT, here's what Terry said (via mirror.co.uk):

"I think you get them onside by, day one, everyone is going to be watching. That first meeting, the first training session: how does he conduct himself? How does he hold himself? Can he handle this big dressing room?"

He further added:

"And if he’s come in and put his marker down from day one, players go, 'Ooh hello.' Pretty much like we did when Mourinho came in. No one had really heard of him and then he comes in and goes 'I'm in charge.'"

Terry concluded his point by saying:

"If [Potter] has done a similar thing, both on the pitch and off the pitch, the players will respect that."

Potter had tremendous success during his stint at Brighton & Hove Albion. However, managing a club of Chelsea's stature is bound to present a completely different ball game. Terry said about the English tactician's move across the two clubs:

"I honestly don't think it is [beyond him]. I think what he [Potter] did at Brighton was incredible and their position in the league speaks for itself. When you speak to anyone within the training ground or around the place, what he’s done on the field has spoken for itself - the way he plays, the formation."

John Terry says having a young manager like Graham Potter is good for Chelsea

Graham Potter oversaw his first win as Chelsea boss over the weekend.

Much like Tuchel, Potter is a relatively young manager and is just 47. Terry believes it's good for the Chelsea players as young managers are able to connect to the players more:

"But also the way he is with the players, and I think in this day and age, if you’re a young manager, you need to understand the players. And I think these young managers like him understand the players better than anybody and can relate to them."

Potter took charge of his first Premier League match as Chelsea boss over the weekend. The Blues rallied from going a goal down in the seventh minute to win 2-1 away to Crystal Palace.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the equalizer in the first half before Conor Gallagher netted in the 90th minute to settle the contest.

