"Pretty positive around this one" – Journalist confirms Manchester United are in talks to sign £44 million defender likened to Patrice Evra 

Manchester United are in the initial stages of negotiations to sign AS Monaco star Axel Disasi, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Disasi, 25, has established himself as one of the most consistent centre-backs in Ligue 1 since joining Monaco from Reims for £11 million in 2020. He has helped his side register two successive third-place finishes so far, maintaining his spot as a regular starter in the process.

A right-footed defender blessed with heading and strength, Disasi shot to fame last year after being called up for France's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He featured in three matches, starting one Group D contest.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones compared Disasi to Patrice Evra and shed light on Manchester United's pursuit of the Frenchman. He said:

"He's a different sort of player but Axel Disasi could be viewed as Patrice Evra mark two if he was to come from the same Monaco pathway. His ceiling is high, he is at a similar age to Evra when he first arrived at the club and I'm told the initial conversations over the past couple of months have been pretty positive around this one."

Manchester United have held exploratory talks with Disasi's entourage ahead of a potential summer move, as per the Daily Mail. Monaco are likely to part ways with the player for a fee in the region of £44 million.

Should Disasi secure a transfer to Old Trafford this summer, he would provide elite competition to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. It is claimed that the player would replace the out-of-favor Harry Maguire.

Overall, the Paris FC academy graduate has scored 11 goals and laid out four assists in 120 matches across all competitions for Monaco.

Manchester United 'firmly in the mix' to sign 28-year-old France international: Reports

Speaking to TEAMtalk, transfer guru Graeme Bailey provided insight into Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot's contractual situation with just two months left on his current deal. He said:

"Adrien Rabiot's situation is fascinating, he is a very interesting option for a lot of clubs. He gets a lot of criticism from fans, mainly online due to his pay packet – which is certainly not his fault. But within the game, he is very highly thought of. Manchester United went for him in January and they still remain firmly in the mix, as do Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United."

Rabiot, who has helped Juventus lift three trophies so far, has scored 16 goals and laid out 10 assists in 164 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

