“Pretty rare for us this season” - Jurgen Klopp hilariously claims Liverpool superstar was close to crying after 1-0 Fulham win

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has joked that the Reds’ goalkeeper Alisson was almost in tears after his side’s 1-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday night (May 3).

Klopp’s side picked up their fifth Premier League win on the bounce on Thursday night, with a Mohamed Salah penalty propelling them to a 1-0 victory over Fulham. It also marked a rare clean sheet for the Reds, who have thus far conceded 42 goals in the English top flight.

In a post-match interview, the German tactician lauded the team for keeping a rare clean sheet, joking that Alisson was close to shedding happy tears after attaining the feat.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager said (via Anfield Watch):

“Alisson was close to crying with a clean sheet. It's pretty rare for us this season! It's very nice, especially for him.”

The Brazilian shot-stopper made three saves in the win over Fulham at Anfield to keep his first clean sheet since the goalless draw with Chelsea on April 5. Since the start of the season, he has played 44 games across competitions, keeping just 15 clean sheets.

Mohamed Salah's well-taken penalty Liverpool’s top-four hopes alive

Liverpool endured an uncomfortable night against Fulham, struggling to impose their authority on the game. The Reds struggled to make inroads in the opening exchanges, with the first chance of the night falling to the visitors. Virgil van Dijk had to produce an inch-perfect sliding tackle to keep Vinicius from putting his team ahead just six minutes in.

Five minutes later, Mohamed Salah played Trent Alexander-Arnold through on goal, but the right-back dragged his shot wide. In the 38th minute, Issa Diop brought Darwin Nunez down inside the box and the referee unhesitantly pointed to the spot. Salah took the resulting penalty, smashing it down the middle to take his Premier League goal tally to 17.

Salah had the chance to double his tally in the 50th minute but failed to hit the target from close range. In the 78th minute, Alisson made an excellent save to deny Vinicius, rushing off his line to smother the Brazilian’s attempt. Fulham had a great chance to equalize in the fourth minute of injury time, but Harrison Reed’s flicked attempt landed off-target.

The win, courtesy of a perfect Salah penalty, allowed Liverpool to move within three points of fourth-placed Manchester United. They, however, have played two more games than the Red Devils.

With some help from United's upcoming opponents, Liverpool could still find a way to get into next season's Champions League.

