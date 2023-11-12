"Pretty sure I tore my Achilles" - USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe delivers awful injury update as final career game ends prematurely

USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe's illustrious career has concluded with the abruptness of injury.

Rapinoe made her final professional appearance for her club OL Reign and squared off against Gotham FC on Saturday. However, the 38-year-old faced an untimely exit just three minutes into the game, succumbing to what appears to be a serious Achilles injury.

The American addressed the media with frankness and a touch of humour, despite the grim circumstances. She said (via GOAL):

"Worst possible outcome. Thank God I have a f*****g deep sense of humor. But yeah, I mean, just obviously devastating to go out in the final so early. This is a tough one, not how I envisioned this last one going. Pretty sure I tore my Achilles."

Despite the personal setback, Megan Rapinoe expressed pride in her team's efforts and extended gracious acknowledgement to Gotham:

"I'm so proud of the group. Obviously they left everything out there, so deserving to Gotham - they've had such a great year. Thank you to everyone who's been on the journey for all this time, it's been amazing."

She continued:

"Besides this, I couldn't have written it any different, just super proud of my whole career and really thankful for all that it's given me and for how long I've been able to play, so, even though it was a tough night it was amazing and I'm so thankful to be here and - again - I'm so proud of our group and congrats to Gotham."

Megan Rapinoe played 18 games this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists for OL Reign.

Gotham clinches historic NWSL triumph as Megan Rapinoe retires

Gotham FC carved their name in the annals of the NWSL by clinching their maiden league title in a gripping final against OL Reign.

The match at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego culminated in a 2-1 victory for Gotham, with USWNT's Margaret Purce playing a pivotal role. Her dual assists were instrumental in the team's triumph, setting up both goals that propelled the club to victory.

The first goal came courtesy of a dynamic collaboration between Purce and her USWNT colleague Lynn Williams. It was followed by a spectacular header from Spanish international Esther Gonzalez, marking Gotham's dominance in the match.

On the opposing side, OL Reign's fortunes took a hit with the early exit of Megan Rapinoe, though Rose Lavelle managed to score their lone goal in the first half. The game's final moments were charged with tension, as Gotham's goalkeeper Mandy Haught was shown a red card. However, this ultimately failed to alter the course of the match in OL Reign's favor.