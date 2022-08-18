"Priceless" - Atletico Madrid aim subtle dig at Manchester United amid rumors of staggering £110 million bid for attacker

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid posted a cheeky tweet following Manchester United's failed attempt to sign Joao Felix this summer.

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Bible), the Red Devils made a staggering £110 million bid for Felix earlier this week. The offer, however, was immediately turned down by Atletico Madrid.

Following these reports, Atletico's English Twitter account posted a picture of Joao Felix in training with a one-word caption which simply read:

"Priceless"

The timing of the tweet made Twitterati believe that Diego Simeone's side were aware of what they were doing whilst posting Felix's picture.

Atletico Madrid's tweet can be seen below:

Felix cost Atletico £114 million when they signed him from Portuguese outfit SL Benfica back in the summer of 2019. He became the fourth-most expensive transfer at the time.

The Portugal international, however, has failed to live up to his lofty price tag at the Wanda Metropolitano. Felix has so far contributed 29 goals and 18 assists in 112 appearances across competitions for Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in the market for a new forward, with Cristiano Ronaldo heavily linked with a move away from the club.

According to the aforementioned report, United have been interested in signing Felix ever since he played against them in a pre-season friendly earlier in the summer. Atletico Madrid won that game in Oslo by a 1-0 margin, with Felix finding the back of the net.

Sport Bible also stated that any move involving Felix could see Ronaldo head in the opposite direction to join Atletico. Simeone's side were linked with a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner earlier in the window (as per the Independent).

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Chelsea winger

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are keen to sign the American international on a season-long loan deal this summer.

Pulisic has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following Raheem Sterling's arrival from Manchester City earlier in the summer.

The former Borussia Dortmund star could be open to a move to Manchester United to get some game time before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

