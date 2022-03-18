“Priority will be to deal with the renewal” – Agent confirms Chelsea star wants to sign new contract at Stamford Bridge

Jorginho's agent has confirmed that the midfielder is interested in signing a contract extension at Chelsea before his deal expires.

The Italy international has a deal with the Blues that runs until the summer of 2023 and the club will have to agree a deal with him within the next year or risk losing him for free.

His agent Joao Santos has revealed that his client would like to extend his contract with the Blues, although a failure to do so means they will listen to offers elsewhere.

Speaking to CalcioMercato.it, Santos said:

“I haven't talked to Juventus, but I know of their interest in Jorginho."

"We have a contract with Chelsea until 2023 and it is a particular moment for the club, where there are no negotiations because the market is blocked both in entry and in exit," he added.

“If the situation unfolds, the priority will be to deal with the renewal. Should Chelsea fail to renew their contract, then we will listen to all the teams involved.”

Jorginho joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Napoli in July 2018, having been close to signing for Manchester City.

He has overcome initial criticism to become a mainstay in the first team and has made 179 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Roman Abramovich's sanctions mean Chelsea will have difficulties in agreeing new deals with players

Chelsea have found themselves in the eye of a storm over the last few weeks owing to owner Roman Abramovich's ties with the Russian government.

Abramovich is a close ally of Vladimir Putin and this has seen him receive several sanctions from the British government.

Among the sanctions placed on him include a forefeiture of assets, while his ownership of Chelsea has also been placed under scrutiny.

Other bans placed on the London club include a ban on tickets and merchandized sales, and they have also been restricted from player purchases or contract signings.

Despite their off-field issues, Thomas Tuchel has kept his eye on the ball and guided his side to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues dispatched Lille with a 4-1 aggregate victory and were the only team to win both legs of their round-of-16 tie.

The club are trying to find the best resolution to the sanctions they are currently facing. A failure to do so could see them lose some of their key players in the coming months.

Edited by Parimal