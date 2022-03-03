"Privilege of a lifetime" - Roman Abramovich announces 'difficult' decision to sell Chelsea in heartfelt statement

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has confirmed that he has decided to sell Chelsea Football Club due to the current geopolitical situation involving Russia and Ukraine.

Due to his alleged ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the resulting media pressure on him, Abramovich has indeed decided that he will put Chelsea Football Club up for sale. In a detailed statement, he explained his decision and confirmed that he would also set up a charitable foundation, with all proceeds set to be donated to war victims in Ukraine.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Statement from Roman Abramovich. Statement from Roman Abramovich.

The statement read:

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.

I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart."

Chelsea to kickstart new era post-Abramovich

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

The Blues have won 18 major trophies under his stewardship and have arguably been the most successful club in England over the past 20 years, having won every major trophy in club football. However, due to unprecedented circumstances, Abramovich will sell the clubs in the near future and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

According to the Telegraph, three parties have already indicated their intention to purchase the club. What does the future hold for Chelsea Football Club? Only time will tell.

