“Privileged to be in the same generation as Messi and Ronaldo” - Brazilian superstar names dream club amid rumors of big-money move

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to inspire many footballers across the globe with their spectacular performances and achievements. Fast-rising Brazilian talent Artur Victor Guimaraes is another player who has spoken highly of the iconic duo.

The Bragantino forward admits it is a huge privilege to feature in the same generation as two of the greatest footballers in history while revealing his plans for the future.

Artur was quoted as saying:

"Today, we are privileged to be in the same generation as the two great stars of all history, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

The attacker was asked about his desired destination amid rumors linking him with a switch to Europe. He hinted at Barcelona by revealing he would love to play at the Blaugrana's Camp Nou. Artur said:

"I can't talk about a specific club, there are many great clubs and wearing those shirts would be the realization of a dream. However, my dream is to play at the Camp Nou, where my great idols played, great world names, my idols from Brazi."

Artur added:

"I always wanted to play there and I'm going to work to make that happen one day. I don't know whether to play for or against but I want to have that experience."

Artur also named Ronaldinho Gaucho as the player he admired most while growing up, recalling the Brazilian's sensational years at Barcelona. He revealed:

"The player I admired the most was Ronaldinho Gaucho. I always followed him, he always tried to do his dribbles, his passes. That's why I talk about the Camp Nou, the history he made there, his goals... He was a star, an idol for all young Brazilians."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo facing each other in the Champions League last season.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the battle for Ballon d'Or 2021

Following their incredible outings with club and country, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were included in the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or award. The duo will be waiting to learn their fate when the race for the accolade finally concludes in approximately two weeks' time.

The winner of the Ballon d'Or 2021 will be announced on November 29, when the award gala is held at the Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris, France. It remains to be seen who will come out on top this year.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar