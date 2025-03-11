"Probably the best defender in history" - Arsenal star William Saliba makes claim about Real Madrid legend amid comparisons

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has admitted he likes the comparisons with Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos. He praised the Spaniard as the best defender in history but believes their styles are different.

Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League clash against PSV, Saliba praised Sergio Ramos. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Sergio Ramos comparisons? I like it, he’s been probably the best defender in history."

When quizzed if he has spoken with the Real Madrid legend, he recalled facing him earlier in his career and said (via ArseBlog):

"Yes, we played against him last season. I wanted his shirt. But Gabriel also wanted his shirt. So I gave it to Gabriel, because he wanted his shirt so badly. So I gave it to Gabriel. But yes, it’s the only thing that I spoke with him. Of course, for me, he’s the best in history. And there are some others, like Van Dijk for me, who is unbelievable. Gabriel. There are some others as well."

Ad

Trending

William Saliba has faced Sergio Ramos twice in his career. In 2023, Saliba's Arsenal clashed with Ramos' Sevilla in the Champions League and the Gunners recorded a 2-1 win. During the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season, the Frenchman's Marseille lost by the same scoreline to the Spaniard's PSG.

William Saliba believes Arsenal can win the UEFA Champions League

William Saliba spoke to the media ahead of the Round of 16 second leg against PSV and stated that Arsenal are confident about going all the way this season. He believes that the Gunners have what it takes to reach the final and said (via ArseBlog):

Ad

"Yes, of course. If we don’t believe or if we don’t dream to win the Champions League, there is no point to play. We are here. This season, with the new format, it was not easy to be qualified. Now we won the first game. Tomorrow we have the chance to win again and to be qualified. And after, there is four games before the final. We can do it. We all believe that we can do it. We have to work and pray as well."

Arsenal are 7-1 up against PSV after the first leg and have one foot in the quarterfinals. They will face Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback