“Probably the best in the world bar none” - James Maddison wowed by Manchester United star’s performance against Brighton

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison hailed Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after his superb performance in the Red Devils' FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wan-Bissaka was a standout performer for United, nullifying the threat posed by Kaoru Mitoma. The English defender made two tackles, one clearance, and won all six of his ground duels. He was also a threat going forward, looking much more composed on the ball than in previous seasons.

Manchester United sealed their place in the FA Cup final with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Brighton. The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in a tense semifinal at Wembley on April 23.

Wan-Bissaka lasted 101 minutes before being replaced by Tyrell Malacia. Hence, the right-back wasn't required to take a spot kick in the shootout win. However, he has earned plaudits for his display from Maddison. The Leicester midfielder wrote on Twitter:

"AWB is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him."

Wan-Bissaka has consistently shown he can go toe-to-toe with some of the most dangerous attackers in European football. He kept Kylian Mbappe quiet in the 2019 Champions League last 16 as his side sealed a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes. The former Crystal Palace defender has also impressed when up against Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling.

The right-back has shown vast improvement under Erik ten Hag this season and he explained why this past week. He told the Telegraph:

“I think it’s getting involved more in the higher part of the pitch, which is what the manager wants. That is what I’ve been giving him. He wants the full-back and winger to be on opposite lines, so if one is outside, the other is inside. That is what has been happening in the games on both sides of the pitch."

Manchester United's Luke Shaw comments on his side bouncing back from Europa League exit

Luke Shaw was glad his side shook off their Europa League exit.

Manchester United were sent packing from the Europa League on Thursday (April 20). They suffered a humiliating 3-0 (5-2 aggregate) defeat to Sevilla. Hence, it was vital that the Red Devils bounce back against Brighton in their FA Cup semifinal.

They did so and booked their place in the final against Manchester City. Shaw touched on his side's win over the Seagulls by reflecting on their elimination from the Europa League. He told MUTV:

"The Europa League, was so important to us and we lost it ourselves, but we obviously want the FA Cup too and this was a big game against a good side. We had to give everything today and I'm really happy for the team that we're in another final."

Manchester United will meet their neighbors City at Wembley in the final on June 3. It will be the first Manchester derby to take place in an FA Cup final.

