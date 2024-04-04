"Probably the club I preferred to go to" - Manchester United legend admits he wanted Chelsea move years before joining Sir Alex Ferguson's side

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently admitted that he was considering a move to Chelsea while leaving West Ham United. However, he ended up joining Leeds United instead as he wanted to leave London.

Speaking on the Stick To Football Podcast, Ferdinand stated that he wanted to change the people around him and thus opted to leave the capital. He was urging Marcus Rashford to follow his steps and check if the people around him are helping him grow. Ferdinand said (via Manchester Evening News):

"When I joined Leeds United, I could've gone to Chelsea, and they were probably the club I preferred to go to at the time. The reason I left [West Ham] to go to Leeds was because it was out of London, and the external people around me, I needed to get away from. He'll need to either decide to get rid of them and stay in Manchester or leave Manchester and get rid of those people. It might be an accumulation of different things, but that could be a big part because the people around you do have a big influence on how you are – especially accountability."

Rio Ferdinand went on to join Manchester United in 2002, two seasons after moving to Leeds United. The Red Devils paid a British record amount for the centre-back, making him the most expensive defender in the world.

What advice did Rio Ferdinand give to Manchester United star Marcus Rasford?

Rio Ferdinand has urged Marcus Rashford to assess the people around him as they might not be helping him develop as a footballer. He believes that there might be people making excuses for him behind the scenes and said:

"It's a pivotal moment in his [Marcus Rashford's] career now. He's not a kid anymore. A lot of people look at potential and talent. He's 26 - what were you [the panel] doing at 26? We were still making mistakes, don't get me wrong, but on the football pitch you had it locked down, you knew what you were doing, you knew what you were about, who you were."

"Are they the right people, are they enabling him to make excuses for himself behind closed doors, or are they saying, 'Look at yourself, and be accountable for what you are doing'? He needs to look at that and own that and make big decisions."

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to PSG this summer, but Erik ten Hag has already stated that Manchester United will not entertain offers for the Englishman.

Poll : Who was the better defender? John Terry Rio Ferdinand 0 votes View Discussion