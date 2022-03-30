"Probably a little bit of wiggle room within there" - Alan Hutton makes bold prediction on Mohamed Salah's contract saga at Liverpool

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has made a bold prediction regarding Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian superstar's future has been discussed a lot in recent weeks following the protracted contract saga between the player's representatives and the Reds.

The 29-year-old is contracted to the Merseyside club until the summer of 2023 and the Reds have so far struggled to tie their star attacker down with a new deal.

Hutton believes that Salah will eventually drop his wage demands and sign a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield. The 37-year-old has insisted that the figures surrounding Salah's wage demands are 'through the roof'.

Hutton has also suggested that Salah loves the club and the Egyptian King could stay at Anfield possibly for the rest of his career. He told Football Insider:

“Some of the figures that have been bandied about are through the roof. It’s like any negotiation; the club goes low, the player goes high and they meet in the middle. I think it’s going to be a case of that."

“There’s no doubt Mo Salah loves Liverpool, Liverpool love him, he’s been an unbelievable servant to the club. I would like to think that he’d probably want to see out the remainder of his career, or the bulk of it, at Liverpool."

The former Premier League right-back has claimed that Salah will want to remain a part of Jurgen Klopp's side that keeps 'challenging year on year'. He added:

“They’re always challenging year on year so I’m sure he’d want to be part of that. I think there’s probably a little bit of wiggle room within there. They’re probably going back and forth a little bit. I think it’ll get done. I think he’ll sign a new contract at Liverpool. It’s just about a little bit of wriggle room, getting to the matter and signing the deal.”

Can Liverpool keep Mohamed Salah?

Needless to say, Mohamed Salah means a lot to the Anfield outfit. He has been incredibly consistent for the side since his move to Anfield from AS Roma. The 29-year-old has scored 153 goals and provided 57 assists in 239 games for the Reds till date.

Losing such a brilliant player would be a huge loss to the Reds but there is every possibility that they can find a solution to the situation. The fact that very few clubs in world football can afford the Egyptian wideman is good news for Jurgen Klopp's side.

