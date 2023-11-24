"Probably does look better on paper" Martin Keown debates whether Liverpool's attack is stronger than Arsenal's

Martin Keown has suggested Liverpool have more of a star-studded attack than Arsenal but feels some of the Merseysiders' forwards still need to prove themselves.

Jurgen Klopp's troops face league leaders Manchester City tomorrow (November 25), sitting just a point behind the league leaders. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's men face a tricky test against Brentford later on in the day.

Both Klopp and Arteta are spoilt for choice in attack, with both boasting an impressive array of talent. But, Keown reckons Liverpool's is stronger on paper. He started by analyzing the Anfield outfit's options, raising doubts over Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo (via talkSPORT):

"Gakpo's a wonderful talent but hasn't really clicked yet. (Diogo) Jota's injured quite a lot of his time at Liverpool. (Luis) Diaz has dealt with some really difficult things this season, we know his father was kidnapped, a horrific thing to go through. Nunez is an incredible talent but hit and miss in front of goal."

The one Liverpool attacker whom Keown lavished praise on was Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian hero has long been the Merseysiders' protagonist and has 12 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions this season:

"Salah's the one proven player, he's done it, he's been there. He was part of the Mane, Firmino threesome that was outstanding."

Keown moved on to Arsenal and he had glowing words for young duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners pair have eight goals and 11 assists in 31 games between them this campaign:

"We've got Saka and Martinelli who are pretty damn good and they've been good for the last two years."

Keown has concerns about the 'magnificent' Gabriel Jesus stemming from his injury record. He also noted the likes of Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson before giving his overall opinion:

"Liverpool probably does look better on paper but then they've got to do it. This weekend represents an opportunity to do that."

Arsenal and Liverpool are both looking likely to challenge City for the title this season. They almost certainly possess the strongest set of attackers aside from Pep Guardiola's treble winners.

Danny Murphy reckons Liverpool are likelier to finish above Arsenal due to their firepower

Darwin Nunez thinks the Merseyside Reds have more goalscorers.

Danny Murphy has also given his take on both the Merseysiders and the Gunners as to who will finish higher in the Premier League. The former Premier League star suggests Klopp has the more prolific frontline, telling talkSPORT:

"Saka is not Salah. He’s a great player but he’s not [producing] Salah’s numbers. Nunez will score more than Jesus. Jota will score more than Jesus. And Diaz will probably score more than [Gabriel] Martinelli now he’s fit, or equal.”

Klopp and Arteta's sides are sitting closely in the Premier League table, level on points. The Anfield giants boast a superior goal difference of one goal, having scored one more than Arsenal.