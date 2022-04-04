"Probably looking like an £80 million player" - Keith Downie blown away by Newcastle United star's performance 

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has claimed that Newcastle United star Joelinton is now worth £80 million due to his recent performances in midfield.

The Brazilian was brought into the club as a striker back in 2019. The club paid £40 million to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim. However, he was deemed a flop due to his lack of goals.

The Brazilian has been deployed in midfield by both Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe this season and has thrived in his position. When asked about the striker, Downie said:

"I mean, who would have thought that Joelinton – who people laughed at for being a £40m signing – is now probably looking like an £80m [player]. Honestly, I can’t. It’s been extraordinary and he has gone from one extreme to the other. There were people laughing at him last season, the season before and earlier in this season. He would fall over the ball and be laughed at by his own fans."

Joelinton has only managed to score 12 goals in 108 appearances across all competitions during his Newcastle United tenure so far. However, the Brazilian has been one of the team's standout players from midfield this season.

Newcastle United have turned their season around

Newcastle United have been involved in a relegation battle for the majority of the 2021-22 campaign. However, due to their significant reinforcement in the January window, have since lifted themselves out of the bottom three and into 15th in the table.

Eddie Howe's side are now eight points above the relegation zone and look set to remain in the Premier League this season. The club signed Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett in January, all of whom have been intergral to their impressive turnaround this season.

Newcastle United are, however, on a three-game losing streak after having lost 5-1 to Tottenham on Sunday. Howe will hope his side will be able to turn things around when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

