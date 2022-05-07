“Probably one of the worst footballers alive at the moment” – Chelsea fans blast one player for performance in dramatic 2-2 draw with Wolves

Chelsea fans were aghast with captain Cesar Azpilicueta after the Blues squandered a two-goal lead to draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

A quickfire second-half brace from Romelu Lukaku had the Blues leading 2-0 by the hour mark. However, the visitors fought back through late goals from Francisco Trincao and Conor Coady, who struck in the seventh minute of injury time to force a share of the spoils.

Chelsea's winless run in the league has now extended to three games, having drawn against Manchester United and losing to Everton in their last two outings. Wolves, meanwhile, snapped their three-game losing streak to secure an unlikely point at Stamford Bridge to keep their slim European hopes alive.

Chelsea fans pick apart Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea fans roasted captain Cesar Azpilicueta for his disastrous showing against Wolves. The Spaniard struggled to cope with the game's intensity and also went into the books early on for a challenge on Neto, conceding a free-kick.

He also misplaced a few passes, lost possession 17 times, won only one of his five ground duels and completed only one of five long balls. Azpilicueta was eventually put out of his misery in the 87th minute as Tuchel brought on Malang Sarr. However, that hardly made a difference, as the Blues conceded a late equaliser.

Azpilicueta runs out of contract this summer and is widely expected to leave. with Barcelona interested. With almost 500 appearances for the Blues, Azpilicueta is a club legend and one of their greatest captains. However, lately, he has shown signs of decline. Azpilicueta come up short last weekend as Richarlison beat the Spaniard to score the winner for Everton.

Following another underwhelming performance from Azpilicueta, he was called the 'worst player alive' at the moment, while others want him to leave.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions for Azpilicueta's performance against Wolves:

YM🇰🇪 #ASSPEEOUT @YSkengdo Azpilicueta probably one of the worst footballers alive at the moment Azpilicueta probably one of the worst footballers alive at the moment

BKD🏁 @bhekinkosy Cesar Azpilicueta is a finished player sadly Cesar Azpilicueta is a finished player sadly

Andres🇨🇴 @AndresCFC Azpilicueta is dreadful Azpilicueta is dreadful

kiLL Havi☭ @mvnnyfrrevks 8 minutes played and azpilicueta has lost possession twice. 8 minutes played and azpilicueta has lost possession twice.

CFCPJAY @peejay_k Azpilicueta hasn't given a good pass today Azpilicueta hasn't given a good pass today

🕋 @Z1y3ch Yeah get azpilicueta out of this club asap Yeah get azpilicueta out of this club asap

The Blues play away to Leeds United in the league on Wednesday, their final away game of the season.

Edited by Bhargav