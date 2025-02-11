"Probably received a sizeable paycheck from Florentino Perez" - Fans shocked by Manchester City star's showing in loss to Real Madrid

Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions at Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson in the 3-2 loss to Real Madrid. The 31-year-old shot-stopper had a rather poor performance against Los Blancos, conceding three goals as the Cityzens slumped in defeat.

Despite making four important saves, his decision-making lacked at times, and it cost the hosts the game. He was side-footed for the first goal he conceded, and while that is an understandable mistake, the other goals were troubling from Ederson's perspective.

The second goal was on the 31-year-old Brazilian, as he gave the ball away to Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid pounced, and Ederson ended up bringing the ball out of his net. The third goal saw the goalkeeper rush out of his box too early, as Vinicius Jr. lifted it over him, and Bellingham scored in an empty net.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were stunned by the Manchester City goalkeeper's decision-making, as they made comments like these:

"This has to be the last season Ederson starts for city" a fan warned.

"Ederson spectacular for 70 minutes then Bozo for 10. I have no words!!" another was upset.

"Ederson has been #SaudiBound for over 18 months btw this is not a sudden fall off" a fan claimed.

"Ederson probably received a sizeable paycheck from Florentino Perez." this fan mocked.

"That was an ederson disaster class" another said.

Manchester City lose 3-2 to Real Madrid

Manchester City endured a 3-2 loss at the hands of Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium earlier today (February 11). The Cityzens looked to be the more clinical side at first, but shocking errors from Ederson saw them fall behind and eventually lose.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring after some brilliant link-up play between Jack Grealish and Josko Gvardiol (19'). This lead lasted for some time, with the equalizer from Kylian Mbappe eventually coming on the hour mark (60').

Phil Foden was felled in the penalty area by Dani Ceballos, which gave City the opportunity from the penalty spot. Haaland added his second of the night, sending Thibaut Courtois the wrong way to put the hosts 2-1 up (80').

From this point, Manchester City had to hold on for just 10 minutes, but things quickly devolved. Ederson's poor pass to Bellingham led to Brahim Diaz scoring the equalizer in the 86th minute, and the goalkeeper's second error led to Bellingham scoring the winner (90+2).

