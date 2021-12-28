“Probably Ronaldo” - Gary Neville names 2 Premier League stars as his signings of the season 

After Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St. James' Park, Gary Neville named Cristiano Ronaldo and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa as the two best signings in the Premier League this season.

While the Manchester United icon was conflicted with the two Portuguese players, he heaped special praise on Sa for his impressive showings between the sticks for Wolves.

"The signing of the season, to be honest with you, is probably Ronaldo, in the sense of what he's brought to the PL, but the kid at Wolves, to be fair [Jose Sa], I was flipping between them earlier on today. If you look at all the teams, Grealish hasn't quite settled in at City.

Then you look at other players at other clubs, Varane hasn't quite settled in at United yet. Ronaldo - he's done unbelievably well. 13 goals in 18 games is unbelievable. But you expected that from him anyway."

Sean Walsh @SeanDZWalsh After that Newcastle performance, Neville changed his mind over his signing of the season.



It was initially Ronaldo. He’s now picked Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. After that Newcastle performance, Neville changed his mind over his signing of the season.It was initially Ronaldo. He’s now picked Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Jamie Carragher, who was alongside Neville on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, then asked the Englishman if Sa has had a better season than Ronaldo. The 46-year-old then clarified his statements and admitted that Sa has made a massive impact for Wolves so far in the 2021-22 campaign.

"No, the Wolves keeper has had a massive impact on their season. At this moment in time Manchester United are struggling and, as you've said, underachieving almost."

Festive period could shape 2021-22 Premier League table

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League table over the last six matches:



1️⃣ Man City - 18pts

2️⃣ Liverpool - 16pts

3️⃣ Tottenham - 14pts

4️⃣ Arsenal - 12pts

5️⃣ Chelsea - 11pts

6️⃣ Man Utd - 10pts



👀 The return of the big-six 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League table over the last six matches:1️⃣ Man City - 18pts2️⃣ Liverpool - 16pts3️⃣ Tottenham - 14pts4️⃣ Arsenal - 12pts5️⃣ Chelsea - 11pts6️⃣ Man Utd - 10pts👀 The return of the big-six

At the halfway mark, Manchester City lead the way in the Premier League with 47 points from 19 games. However, second-placed Liverpool have a game in hand and could close the gap to three points with a win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Also Read Article Continues below

A handful of games have been postponed in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with games coming thick and fast, the Premier League table is slowly beginning to take shape.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian