"Professional bottlers", "Brought the Chelsea curse" - Twitter goes wild as Arsenal suffer shock 1-0 defeat to Everton

Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday (February 4) to open up the Premier League title race. The Toffees won their first game played under new manager Sean Dyche while the Gunners suffered just their second league defeat of the season.
The struggling Premier League side were the much better side, with Dyche overseeing a dramatic turnaround in his team's performance against Mikel Arteta's men. They surprised the visitors with a dominant display.
However, Arsenal could have taken the lead in the 30th minute when Eddie Nketiah was through on goal. The English striker lashed at his shot which sailed over Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's goal.
The Toffees went close in the 33rd minute when Amadou Onana's brilliant low-driven cross was just missed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who slid in. They had another opportunity a minute later. Dwight McNeil sent an astute cross towards Abdoulaye Doucoure, but the Mali midfielder couldn't divert his header on goal.
Dyche's men just lacked a killer instinct in an impressive first-half showing. However, that would change in the 60th minute when James Tarkowski rose highest to head home McNeil's corner. Goodison was sent into a frenzy following the defender's goal. Arsenal had just handed Jorginho his debut a minute before the Toffees took the lead.
The Gunners pushed for an equalizer, with Leandro Trossard's 77th-minute shot being denied by Pickford. Bukayo Saka then snatched at his shot in the 79th minute, which went high and wide. An equalizer didn't arrive for Arteta's side.
Everton sealed a memorable victory that has taken them out of the relegation places for the time being. Meanwhile, it has raised doubts over the Gunners' title credentials.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Arteta's men stumbling at Goodison Park:
Arsenal need to bounce back against Brentford next weekend
Arsenal will need to put today's disappointing defeat behind them as they continue their pursuit of a first Premier League title since 2004. The Gunners next face high-flying Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (February 11). Arteta will need to galvanize his troops for the clash with the Bees.
They are still top of the Premier League, leading second-placed Manchester City by five points, with Pep Guardiola's men facing Tottenham Hotspur in north London tomorrow (February 5). A win for the Cityzens will place real pressure on their title rivals.
The feeling of a league defeat is not something Arsenal have experienced since September 4, when they lost 3-1 to Manchester United. The Gunners will be keen to get back to winning ways against Brentford. Thomas Frank's side will be no pushovers, as they are 8th in the league. They have beaten Manchester United (4-0), Manchester City (2-1), and Liverpool (3-1) this season.