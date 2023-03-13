“Project must not be Messi, Mbappe and Verratti" - PSG slammed for sacking former manager Thomas Tuchel and giving players too much power

Former Senegalese international Habib Beye slammed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for sacking former manager Thomas Tuchel and relying too much on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Marco Verratti.

Tuchel took charge of the Parisian club for 127 matches, winning 96 of those. However, four months after leading the Ligue 1 giants to the final of the UEFA Champions League, Tuchel was sacked from his position.

In light of PSG's recent exit from the UEFA Champions League round of 16, Beye claimed that the club needs rebuilding in all areas. He started by saying (via GOAL France):

“The failure in the Champions League was more or less announced, in the construction of the workforce. We talked about the institution, the workforce, but there is also the state of mind and identity. No one questions the quality of the workforce per se, but the institutions do not control the project. There is an inconsistency there.”

He further added how a coach needs to have the power to build an institution like PSG. Beye claimed that when Tuchel started to gain power, he was sacked:

“The project must not be Messi, Mbappé and Verratti. It's empowering a coach. When Tuchel started to have this power, it was taken from him. Leonardo wanted to establish his authority. Who decides the team today? We haven't given anyone the power to question Messi. In this case you can bring any coach, it will not work.”

Beye further added that a coach needs to have the power to make calls like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have. He added:

"The coach must make strong choices in a very demanding competition. Klopp and Guardiola have that power."

Habib Beye questioned PSG manager Christophe Galtier's honesty

Both of Bayern Munich's goals in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 came as a result of Marco Verratti losing the ball in the middle of the park.

However, youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu bore the brunt of the blame. This has made Beye question PSG manager Christophe Galtier's honesty. He said:

“I don't even know if he has identified the problem. When I hear that Bitshiabu, a young kid, is responsible for the goal taken, and that Verratti has nothing to do with it when he is 2000% responsible, then I say to myself either he is not telling the truth or he is dishonest. Verratti, he has not progressed one iota for 10 years”.

PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 table despite their UEFA Champions League struggles. They hold a ten-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

