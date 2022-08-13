"Proof that he is finished" - Fans express shock as PSG superstar Lionel Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or top 30 for the first since 2005

Supporters have expressed their shock at PSG superstar Lionel Messi not being on the 30 man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The 35-year-old has missed out on a nomination for the first time since 2005, despite being the current holder of the prestigious award.

Messi has claimed the Ballon d'Or on a record seven occasions, two more than his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has made the shortlist.

While the Argentine forward is undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever play in the game, his debut campaign at PSG was underwhelming to say the least. Messi moved to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer last summer, but failed to make a significant impact.

He scored just 11 goals in 34 appearances last term and was even booed by his own supporters following his side's second-round Champions League exit.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favorite to win this year's award, along with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane. However, when the shortlist was announced, a major talking point was the absence of Messi, as fans took to Twitter to discuss the issue:

Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid star deserves Ballon d'Or as reigning winner Messi misses out

Karim Benzema netted 44 times in 46 appearances last term as Los Blancos claimed La Liga and Champions League glory. The French international has been widely tipped to get his hands on the individual honor this year, with the Ballon d'Or ceremony set to happen in October.

Speaking to Movistar (as quoted by ESPN), Carlo Ancelotti backed Benzema to claim the honor:

"[Benzema] is a leader. If we're here, it's partly because of him. He scored a lot of goals. Now for the Ballon d'Or... Are there any doubts? I don't think anyone has doubts about that.

"For us he's the most important player, he's the most efficient player in the world in this moment. He was important to win the Champions League. He didn't score in the final but with his goals, we played the final.

"He scored against Manchester City, against Chelsea, against PSG. He's so important for us, there's no doubt that at this moment he's the best."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez added:

"From my point of view, he already deserved [the Ballon d'Or] last year, and this year even more."

