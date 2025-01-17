"Proof of trust between him and the club" - Guardiola reacts as Erling Haaland signs long-term deal with Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed that Erling Haaland's decision to sign a long-term extension with the club was an indication of the player's trust in the club. The Norwegian striker put pen to paper on a nine-and-a-half year extension with the Cityzens, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2034.

The Spaniard said of the extension (via Tribal Football):

"He wants to show much he wants to be here otherwise all the players sign one- or two-year contracts. In 10 years, many things can happen but it’s proof of trust between him and the club.

"You never know what may happen in the next years but the club know how professional he is every day to show his talent.

Trending

"It was what he wanted and that is down to the trust of the club."

He went on to suggest that Haaland could still improve, adding:

"Of course he can improve. We all can. The club and the team have to create an environment and moments when he can be unstoppable. That is when he is at his best. More than anything it is about understanding the game, during the game and what decisions he has to make.

"He is still young and with maturity of playing games and games it will happen naturally."

The deal now means he has the longest contract of any Premier League player, beating the nine-year extension signed by Chelsea star Cole Palmer. Haaland has been sensational for Manchester City since he joined them from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, collecting 111 goals and 15 assists in 126 games for the side.

Erling Haaland contract clause revealed as he signs massive extension with Manchester City

Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland's new deal with Manchester City has a release clause. According to Fabrizio Romano, the option is expected to become active only from the summer of 2029 and available only for an extremely high fee.

The 24-year-old has signed a record-setting deal that is set to keep him with the defending Premier League champions until 2034. Romano claimed that the striker's new salary is the highest ever offered by the Cityzens and is one of the top figures ever given in football history.

The new deal also sees any exit clauses in Haaland's previous deal removed. Manchester City, having tied down one of the world's best for a long time, will now hope to string some wins together and get their season back on track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback