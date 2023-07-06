"Proper Chelsea unlike Mount", "Thank you for everything" - Chelsea fans react to Cesar Azpilicueta's emotional farewell message

Chelsea fans online commended Cesar Azpilicueta after the former Blues skipper posted an emotional farewell message on Twitter.

Azpilicueta arrived at Chelsea in August 2012 as a £7 million signing from Ligue 1 side Marseille. This proved to be an absolute bargain as the Blues' right-back went on to become a club icon at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues captain went on to make 508 appearances across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 56 assists. In the process, he became the sixth player and the first foreigner to make 500 appearances for Chelsea.

The 33-year-old also helped the club win nine trophies, including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Despite signing a new deal until 2024 back in the summer of 2022, Azpilicueta announced he would leaving Stamford Bridge this summer. He posted an emotional farewell on Twitter, with the caption:

"𝒴𝑜𝓊 𝒸𝒶𝓁𝓁𝑒𝒹 𝓂𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓋𝑒, 𝐼’𝓁𝓁 𝒶𝓁𝓌𝒶𝓎𝓈 𝒸𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝒽𝑜𝓂𝑒"

The Blues fans thanked Cesar Azpilicueta for his service. Some of their responses can be viewed below:

"Thank you for everything. You won it all. It’s been a pleasure. Good luck, and we’ll see you soon."

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea @CesarAzpi @ChelseaFC Thank you for everything. You won it all. It’s been a pleasure. Good luck, and we’ll see you soon. @CesarAzpi @ChelseaFC Thank you for everything. You won it all. It’s been a pleasure. Good luck, and we’ll see you soon. 💙

"Thank you for everything, Dave. You'll always be a Blue."

Ivan @ivansalinas100 B/R Football @brfootball



A club legend Chelsea announce César Azpilicueta leaves the club after 11 years and 9 trophies.A club legend Chelsea announce César Azpilicueta leaves the club after 11 years and 9 trophies.A club legend 💙 https://t.co/mVRaaaj0Ew Azpi is proper Chelsea unlike mount twitter.com/brfootball/sta… Azpi is proper Chelsea unlike mount twitter.com/brfootball/sta…

Cesar Azpilicueta has joined La Liga club Atletico Madrid on a one-year deal. The 33-year-old right-back will aim to use his expertise to help Atletico challenge for silverware next season.

Brighton want more than £100m to sell Chelsea target Moises Caicedo: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo will cost Chelsea in excess of £100 million. His asking price has reportedly increased due to Declan Rice's £105 million transfer from West Ham United to Arsenal.

Caicedo had a brilliant 2022-23 season as a central defensive midfielder for Brighton. The 21-year-old made 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He helped the Seagulls qualify for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. have identified him as their top transfer target this summer. The likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have left the club and quality reinforcements will be needed to challenge for silverware next season.

However, Caicedo won't come cheap. The Brighton hierarchy view the Ecuador international on the same pedestal as Declan Rice. Caicedo is also three years younger than Rice and recently signed a new deal until 2027.

Chelsea are likely going to have to pay in excess of £100 million to get the deal over the line. Brighton already rejected two bids from Arsenal in the winter transfer window, with the second reported to be around £70 million.

Poll : 0 votes