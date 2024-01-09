"Proper player" – Rio Ferdinand backs Chelsea star to 'come good' despite tough start at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku will prove to be a fine addition to his club's ranks.

Nkunku, who left RB Leipzig to seal a £52 million switch to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer, has endured a tough start at Mauricio Pochettino's side. The 26-year-old underwent a knee surgery soon after joining and made his debut for them in an EFL Cup tie last month.

However, Nkunku is again set to be out for a while owing to a recent hip issue. The Paris Saint-Germain youth product will miss his team's EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Middlesbrough on Tuesday (January 9).

While discussing the Frenchman's troubles at Chelsea, Ferdinand claimed that the right-footed versatile operator will live up to the billing soon. He elaborated (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Nkunku will come good. I watched him play a lot in the Champions League. Proper player."

Nkunku, who was Bundesliga's top goal-scorer last campaign, netted 58 goals and laid out 29 assists in his last 88 matches for RB Leipzig.

Antonio Nusa opens up on Chelsea interest

Speaking recently to Belgian newspaper HLN, Club Brugge attacker Antonio Nusa confirmed that Chelsea had submitted a bid to snap him up in the summer transfer window. He said (h/t Sport Witness):

"We had a match, Osasuna at home [in the UEFA Europa Conference League], I think. I knew about their interest, but I was not informed about the offer. After the match I turned on my phone and the messages kept coming. The news had leaked. I was shocked, but we had actually decided much earlier to stay in Bruges."

Opining on Chelsea's reported £26 million approach, Nusa concluded:

"It surprised me too. I thought: 'Wow, that's a lot of money'. However, we had known for some time what we would do, so it didn't cause me much stress. You think about it, but all in all I remained calm. Honestly, I never thought for a moment: 'Maybe I will do it'. Another year of Club was the plan anyway. Even now this winter, you never know what will happen, but that plan has remained unchanged."

Nusa, 18, has cemented himself as a squad member at Club Brugge since making his debut in 2021. He has registered six goals and four assists in 61 games across competitions for the Belgian outfit so far.

Before joining Club Brugge for around £2.5 million, Nusa netted thrice in 13 games across all competitions for his boyhood team Stabaek.