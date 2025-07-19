  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • "Protect your ankles, we are enemies now" - Chelsea star sends message to Noni Madueke after Arsenal switch

"Protect your ankles, we are enemies now" - Chelsea star sends message to Noni Madueke after Arsenal switch

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jul 19, 2025 17:06 GMT
Wesley Fofana has sent a warning to Noni Madueke about their new rivalry
Wesley Fofana has sent a warning to Noni Madueke about their new rivalry

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has sent a message to former teammate Noni Madueke following his transfer to Arsenal this summer. The England international completed a move to the Emirates this week, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

Ad

Fofana took to Instagram to send a message to Madueke after the latter was announced as a new Arsenal player. He warned the forward to be careful whenever they face each other, insinuating that he would not hold back before wishing him the best in the future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"See you on the field protect your ankles we are enemies now 😂💀 all the best mon frère❤️"

Madueke and Fofana were teammates at Chelsea since the Englishman arrived in January 2023 from PSV, with Fofana having joined about six months prior. Both players were part of the squad that finished fourth in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca last season. Due to injury, the defender was a spectator as the Blues won the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles, while Madueke featured in both.

Ad

Arsenal spent £52 million to sign Madueke, with the 23-year-old following in the footsteps of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in moving to the Emirates from Stamford Bridge this summer. He has since been unveiled as their new number 20, inheriting the shirt worn by another ex-Chelsea player Jorginho last season.

Wesley Fofana remains sidelined for the Blues, having suffered a hamstring problem during the 2024-25 season. He will hope to return to fitness soon and play a key role for his side, who were crowned world champions last week.

Ad

Chelsea slap £20 million price tag on former Arsenal loanee: Reports

Chelsea have put a £20 million price tag on forward Raheem Sterling as they look to sell him this summer, as per reports. The Blues are keen to part ways with the Englishman, who spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal.

The Sun reports that Enzo Maresca's side are looking to resolve the futures of a good number of players in the coming weeks, and Sterling is one of them. They wish to receive less than half of what they paid to sign him from Manchester City as they hope to attract suitors for his services.

Sterling endured a disappointing loan spell at the Emirates, scoring one goal in 28 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side. The 30-year-old has made it clear that he does not intend to move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia, but his wages may be a problem for sides in England.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications