"Protect my name and integrity" - Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic rubbishes reports of affair with Serbia World Cup teammate's wife 

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has squashed rumors that he is having an affair with Serbia World Cup teammate Predrag Rajkovic's wife Ana Cakic.

Vlahovic has surprisingly made only one substitute appearance for Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Rumors ensued that his affair with Cakic was the reason why the former Fiorentina ace hasn't played much in Qatar.

Vlahovic dismissed those claims, saying in a press conference (via Metro):

"I am sorry to have to start the press conference in the World Cup this way, but I have to talk about it because this is my name being bandied about, What we all read and hear about, there’s no need to comment on something so absurd. Evidently these people are bored and have nothing better to do because they are frustrated or angry, but working against the national interest of the team at the moment is obviously their main job right now."

Vlahovic added:

"We are more united than ever and the atmosphere in the squad has never been better. These stories are ridiculous, I just want to protect my name and my integrity, so I will take legal action if necessary. It’s not the first time this has happened, I would’ve hoped that people would support the team before such an important match, but instead we are forced to talk about things that have nothing to do with it."

The Juventus striker continued:

"These are people with empty CVs who achieved nothing, but they will certainly not get extra attention off my name. They have always been small people and prove it day by day."

Cakic also addressed the rumors as she wrote on her social media:

"We’ve survived worse, believe me, Thanks to all the journalists who ignored me and didn’t publish anything about Tadija’s health condition, and the other people who think it’s best to attack a wounded lion got a little carried away, because the pack is defending it! Thank you!"

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic clarified his lack of minutes in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Serbia

Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Vlahovic is one of the most sought-after attackers in the world. Hence, his lack of minutes in the World Cup is surprising. Vlahovic clarified the situation, saying:

"I didn’t play because I was not ready enough, but I feel better now and am completely concentrated on the next match."

Serbia started their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 loss against Brazil before playing out a 3-3 draw with Cameroon. They will have to beat Switzerland in their final Group G game to have any chance of progressing to the Round of 16 stage.

