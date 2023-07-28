“Proud” – Chelsea star Reece James reacts with adorable picture as Lauren scores winner for England at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Chelsea star Reece James reacted as his sister Lauren James scored England's winner in their 1-0 win over Denmark in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday (July 28).

Lauren scored the solitary goal of the contest in the sixth minute. The Lionesses have now won both their group games and sit atop their group with six points. England had started their campaign against Haiti with an unconvincing 1-0 win. They next play China on August 1 in their final group game, with qualification for the knockouts almost assured.

As for the clash against Denmark, Chelsea's Reece James' sister took the spotlight by scoring the winner. She plays for the Blues in the WSL in club football. Lauren scored five goals and provided two assists in 18 WSL games last season.

James wrote on social media after his sister's match-winning performance, sharing a throwback picture of the duo from their childhood:

"Proud."

What Reece James has said about Chelsea's summer selling spree?

Chelsea have parted ways with several top names in the ongoing summer transfer window. The likes of Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Eduardo Mendy, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount have left the club.

Reece James shared his take on the summer clearout. The full-back pointed out that some players were reluctant to be in the team last season. In a recent press-conference, he said (via GOAL):

“Since the new staff and manager have come, the energy has changed. It has been a very good atmosphere. You can see that in our recent performances.

"It is definitely going to be a tough season. There is no easy one in the Premier League. It was very difficult last season, the toughest I have experienced."

James added:

“There was lots of change. Some players didn’t want to be there. That was difficult. Now it is on to a new page, and we are looking forward to the season."

On a personal level, James had an injury-plagued campaign last term, as he could make only 24 appearances across competitions, scoring twice and providing as many assists.

Fans will hope that the defender can stay injury free this season as the Blues look to make a turnaround under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.