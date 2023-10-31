"Proud moment for a beautiful family" - David Beckham makes claim as Lionel Messi poses with Antonela Roccuzzo and kids at Ballon d'Or event

Inter Miami owner David Beckham shared a photo of Lionel Messi and his family on his Instagram. Congratulating the Argentina superstar for his eighth Ballon d'Or triumph, he posted a story on the app with the caption:

"Proud moment for a beautiful family"

The former Manchester United midfielder had the opportunity to present the trophy to the 36-year-old on stage. He went on to share a picture of the moment on Instagram in a post with the caption:

"Huge honour to present Leo with his eighth Ballon d’Or tonight in Paris. Such a special night for Leo and his family and it was a privilege to be there to celebrate such an incredible achievement, Miami are truly honoured to have the best. Congratulations my friend."

He went on to promise a party for Messi back in Miami, saying (via The Mirror):

"It's very special to say he's a Miami player and he's in our city," Beckham said in Paris. "He'll celebrate this with his teammates and his family in his way.

"We'll do our best to celebrate it in the Miami way. I'm sure we can do a good party."

The 36-year-old has had a massive impact on Beckham's Inter Miami side since arriving after the end of the 2022-23 season. He scored 10 goals in seven games in the Leagues Cup, firing the Florida side to the title.

He also helped launch a late charge to the playoffs for the side that was bottom of the Eastern Conference before his arrival. However, he missed games owing to international duty and injury, meaning the side missed out on the top four.

Lionel Messi names four players who could win Ballon d'Or in the future

The 36-year-old praised Mbappe and Haaland.

Lionel Messi named four European stars who could be in the running for the Ballon d'Or after lifting his eighth award. Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe, he earmarked Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr,. and Lamine Yamal as possible future winners.

"For a few years, we have seen players that can win it coming through.

"It could be hotly contested in the coming years with players like Haaland, Mbappé, and Vinicíus Junior.

"There are lots of young players that will fight for the Ballon d'Or. I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young but who has already played very well with Barcelona and has become an important player [could compete]."

Haaland and Mbappe finished as second and third, respectively, in voting as Messi won the 2023 Ballon d'Or. Many expect this to be his last triumph after his move to Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, has dominated the award in recent memory. They have won 13 of the last 15 Ballons d'Or, with Luka Modric and Karim Benzema the only others to win between 2008 and 2023.