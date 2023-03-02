"Proud moment in my career" - Emi Martinez claims to now be as inspirational as PSG's Lionel Messi following World Cup victory

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez recently claimed that he has become as influential as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Martinez played a starring role for La Albiceleste during the tournament in Qatar. He won the Golden Glove award for his superb performances. The Aston Villa shot-stopper recently claimed that he is influencing the up-and-coming generation of players to become goalkeepers like Lionel Messi inspired many to become forwards.

Speaking on Mike Calvin's Football People podcast, Emi Martinez said (via GOAL):

“I touched the sky, like my dad would say. Half of the kids want to be Messi, half of the kids want to be a goalkeeper now. Obviously, that's a proud moment in my career. I always say that I hate individual awards, you know, now with the FIFA Best award, doesn't satisfy me. It satisfies me just seeing the young children trying to be a goalkeeper now because they love what they have seen in the World Cup, you know? So whatever happens in my career, from now on, I will always be grateful for the chance I had in the World Cup.”

Martinez recently won the best goalkeeper award at the FIFA Best ceremony. PSG's Messi, on the other hand, was named the winner of the best player award.

How has Lionel Messi performed for PSG so far this season?

Lionel Messi has been one of PSG's best players so far this season. The Argentine ace has scored 17 goals and has provided 16 assists in 28 matches this campaign.

Messi's performances have helped the Parisians secure a spot at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Apart from Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have been in dazzling form as well.

Christophe Galtier will need his team's number 30 at the peak of his powers when the Parisians take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 next week. The Bavarians won the first leg at Parc des Princes, courtesy of a cushioned finish from Kingsley Coman.

