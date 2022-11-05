“Proud of what we’ve been working on and want to invite all players to join me in PUBG MOBILE” – Lionel Messi reacts after collaboration with popular game

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi reacted to the collaboration with popular video game PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale video game and is one of the most popular platforms in the world. The game is developed by Tencent Games and Lightspeed & Quantum.

The game's 2.3 updated version is set to be released in November and Lionel Messi has been revealed as a partner ahead of that.

Messi reacted to the news, saying (via nation.com):

“Video games have always been a huge part of my life. I find them incredibly helpful to relax and enjoy myself when I’m not training, and to connect with my teammates, friends, and family.

"PUBG MOBILE is so much fun, and I am personally amongst its millions of fans all over the world. I am proud of what we’ve been working on and want to invite all players to join me in PUBG MOBILE.”

Vincent Wang, head of Tencent Games, said:

“We’re incredibly lucky to have such a global sporting superstar join PUBG MOBILE! Knowing that many of PUBG MOBILE players are big football enthusiasts as it is, we can’t wait to champion the sport in-game, as well as spread its joy to new fans.”

Lionel Messi is linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami

Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi has flourished for PSG this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 18 games in all competitions this season. After a difficult first season in France, in which he scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games, Messi has announced his return to form in style.

However, his contract with the Parisians is set to end next summer and a move to MLS side Inter Miami has been discussed.

Don Garber, the commissioner of the MLS, recently spoke about the move, saying (via the Los Angeles Times):

“It’s not something that will define their success. In my opinion, that’s the quote. It will not define their success. We don’t need any individual player to drive where MLS is going to go.”

