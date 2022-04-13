"Proved our might" - Chelsea star Mason Mount breaks silence after heartbreaking Champions League exit to Real Madrid

Chelsea star Mason Mount remained upbeat in the face of a disappointing Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Blues won 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu but lost 5-4 on aggregate as Los Blancos pulled off a late comeback to dump the holders.

Mount was on target against Madrid once again, having also struck in the semi-finals last year, as he gave Thomas Tuchel's side an early lead.

Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner struck once each after the break to complete a spectacular turnaround with Chelsea heading into the semifinals again.

But Rodrygo leveled things up for the Whites in the closing stages of normal time before first-leg hero Karim Benzema struck in the 96th minute to make it 5-4 for Madrid.

The visitors couldn't find their way back and despite getting another win over the Spanish giants, saw their title defense come to an end.

Mount, however, expressed pride in his side's performance and vowed to keep fighting until the rest of the season.

After the game, he posted a message on Twitter, saying:

"We were resilient tonight and proved our might. We just fell short but remain Chels through and through."

Mount, who has had a big season on the league front, stepped up to the plate once more to deliver a fine performance.

Not only did he score, but the 23-year-old also bagged an assist, swinging a pinpoint cross for Rudiger to direct a header into the net.

He also registered four key passes and became just the third Englishman to score against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

In reply to his tweet, fans posted encouraging comments, many of whom said they're proud of his performance.

Chelsea title hopes now rely on the FA Cup

With the Carabao Cup and the Champions League gone and the Premier League out of sight, the FA Cup now remains Chelsea's only hope of silverware this season.

That won't be easy either, considering they will face either Manchester City or Liverpool in the final if they manage to beat Crystal Palace in the semifials on Saturday.

But if Chelsea maintain the kind of form they have shown here and last weekend against Southampton, they can have one trophy to celebrate at the end of their campaign.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava